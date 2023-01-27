Miami has fired Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator after one season, coach Mario Cristobal announced Friday.

When Gattis was hired a year ago from Michigan, the move was widely applauded. Gattis had just won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the country after helping the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff with a balanced offensive approach.

But in his lone season in Miami, the results were not what was expected. Returning quarterback Tyler Van Dyke struggled in the new scheme even before he missed three games with a shoulder injury, throwing for 1,844 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions -- a far cry from the 25 touchdowns he threw in 2021.

Miami ranked No. 86 in the nation in total offense, averaging 367.1 yards per game. That was down from a top 20 offense in 2021 that averaged 448.8 yards per game. Compounding the issues was an inability to run the ball, as the Hurricanes averaged 3.7 yards per carry.

They ended up playing three quarterbacks after Van Dyke got hurt and finished the season 5-7.

It seemed clear changes would have to be made on offense, especially with Van Dyke returning for a crucial junior season, and Gattis was not the only departure. Earlier this month, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Frank Ponce left Miami to return to his former job as Appalachian State offensive coordinator.