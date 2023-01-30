Former Washington quarterback Sam Huard, ESPN's highest-rated quarterback prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, will transfer to Cal Poly and reunite with his high school coach.

Huard, who entered the transfer portal Jan. 10, announced his transfer destination Monday on KIRO radio in Seattle, during a show co-hosted by his uncle and former Washington and NFL quarterback Brock Huard. Sam is the son of former Washington and NFL quarterback Damon Huard.

He heads to Cal Poly, an FCS program, and will play under new offensive coordinator Sheldon Cross, who coached Huard at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington. Huard set a state high school passing record and finished with 13,214 passing yards and 153 touchdowns. In December, Cal Poly promoted Paul Wulff, the former head coach at Washington State, to lead its program following Beau Baldwin's departure to Arizona State.

Rated as ESPN's No. 15 overall prospect in the 2021 class, Sam Huard played two seasons at Washington and recorded 265 pass yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. His most field time came in the 2021 finale against Washington State, a 40-13 Washington loss.

Last fall, Huard played behind Michael Penix Jr., the nation's leader in passing yards average, who will return in 2023. He saw action in only one game this past season.