          ACC football schedule release: Every game for every team in 2023

          8:29 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The ACC is ditching divisions for 2023, and that's set up a schedule that looks a good bit different from years past.

          The league released its 2023 schedule for all 14 teams Monday, highlighted by a showdown between defending champion Clemson and upstart Duke on Labor Day and a September matchup between Clemson and Florida State.

          The league announced last year it would cease divisional play in 2023, waving goodbye to the familiar Atlantic and Coastal divisions in favor of a 3-5-5 system which will pit each team against three annual rivals and alternate home-and-home series vs. five other league opponents every two years.

          The new approach means rivalry games like Florida State-Miami (Nov. 11 in Tallahassee), NC State-North Carolina (Nov. 25 in Raleigh) and Virginia-Virginia Tech (Nov. 25 in Charlottesville) remain at the forefront, but Georgia Tech will also travel to Wake Forest for the first time since 2010, Louisville will play Virginia Tech for just the second time since joining the ACC in 2014, and Miami and Boston College, once Big East rivals, will play for just the second time since 2012.

          The ACC's nonconference slate gets off to a rollicking start, too, with North Carolina taking on South Carolina, Virginia facing off against Tennessee, Florida State playing LSU and, in what figures to be one of the most confusing games of the year, Miami (Ohio) travels to Miami (Florida).

          ACC teams will go on the road to face off against teams outside the Power 5 six times in 2023. The league played 10 road games outside the Power 5 last year, losing three. Commissioner Jim Phillips has strongly recommended league teams cease this scheduling philosophy, as it risks repetitional cache in favor of saving money.

          The ACC continues its annual showcase games against Notre Dame as well. The Irish will head to NC State on Sept. 9, play at Duke on Sept. 30 and Louisville on Oct. 7, host Pitt on Oct. 28, travel to Clemson on Nov. 4 and host Wake Forest on Nov. 18. The Irish typically play five games per year against the ACC, but played just four last season and have an extra date in 2023 as a result.

          Below you'll find the schedule for all 14 ACC teams as well as analysis from ESPN reporters David Hale and Andrea Adelson.

          Game you're most looking forward to?

          Hale: Florida State and Clemson should both be highly ranked when they face off, which makes that the obvious answer, but I'm more excited about a few games that come with huge storylines and have nothing to do with the standings. Thanks to the transfer portal, there are some, shall we say ... awkward dates on the calendar at a few places. Boston College goes to Pitt on Nov. 16, where the Eagles will likely face off against their former QB, Phil Jurkovec. Virginia hosts former QB Brennan Armstrong when NC State comes to town on Sept. 22. But, of course, none of those portal-related grudge matches looms larger than Wake Forest's trip to South Bend to take on Sam Hartman and the Fighting Irish on Nov. 18. Hartman took Wake to an ACC championship game in 2021 and left the school after five years as the ACC's all-time leader in passing touchdowns. He's been synonymous with Wake Forest, and a date with the Deacons will no doubt be incredibly emotional for both parties.

          Adelson: Florida State-Clemson is the obvious answer because far more should be at stake when they play this year with expectations they will be the conference's top-ranked teams. The game comes in Week 4 -- Sept. 23 -- the first time these teams will play in September since 2014. That also happens to be the last time Florida State beat Clemson. Conference championship game implications (and the College Football Playoff) could be on the line, but remember there are no more divisions. So these two teams could play again in December in the conference title game, which, perhaps is part of the appeal in scheduling this game so early in the season.

          Toughest stretch

          Adelson: You could say Virginia has the toughest schedule of any ACC team, but let's look at the first four games in particular. The Cavaliers have two difficult Power 5 nonconference games, the opener against Tennessee and a road game against Maryland. Sandwiched in between is James Madison, which went 8-3 a year ago. After that, Virginia opens ACC play against NC State on a Friday night. So, in total, the first four opponents on the schedule went a combined 35-15. North Carolina does not have it easy to start the season, either, with games against South Carolina, Appalachian State, Minnesota and Pitt. Then there is Syracuse, which hosts Clemson on Sept. 30 before going on the road to play North Carolina and Florida State.

          Hale: Wake Forest has had a habit of getting off to hot starts only to struggle to the finish line, and the 2023 schedule certainly sets up for more of the same. Yes, there's the big road trip to Clemson that provides the year's biggest hurdle on Oct. 7, but it's the final stretch that really raises some alarms. Wake hosts Pitt and Florida State, travels to Duke on short rest for a Thursday night affair, hosts NC State and then goes to Notre Dame. That's five straight opponents who won at least eight games last season. The good news for Wake is it'll have a soft open to the schedule to get a new QB ready for the grind ahead. The bad news is, there's really nowhere to hide once the calendar turns to October.

          Who needs a fast start?

          Hale: Miami's first five games set up nicely. The Hurricanes get Miami (Ohio), Texas A&M and Bethune-Cookman at home, then go on the road to face Temple before an off week and a home game against Georgia Tech. Of that group, only the Redhawks made a bowl last season. If the Hurricanes are going to blossom into a real contender under coach Mario Cristobal, they'll need to be at least 4-1 -- and their fans are probably thinking 5-0 -- heading into a Week 7 trip to Chapel Hill. But that may be easier said than done. It was just a year ago when Miami laid an egg against the inept Aggies before getting blown out at home by Middle Tennessee. The shine hasn't worn off the Cristobal hire just yet, but after serious changes to both the staff and roster, it's unlikely Miami fans will tolerate another bad start.

          Adelson: Miami is the easy answer here, but I will go with another second-year coach in Brent Pry at Virginia Tech. No one was thrilled in Blacksburg a year ago with a 3-8 record. The open to the schedule will offer opportunities to show things are different, though, starting with Old Dominion, a team that beat Virginia Tech a year ago. Then comes two Big Ten teams, Purdue, under a new coaching staff, and Rutgers. Perhaps even bigger is going on the road against Marshall, because if anything, Pry must show this team can go on the road and beat a Group of 5 team after what happened in 2022.

          Boston College Eagles

          Sept. 2: Northern Illinois
          Sept. 9: Holy Cross
          Sept. 16: Florida State
          Sept. 23: at Louisville
          Sept. 30: Virginia
          Oct. 7: at Army
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: at Georgia Tech
          Oct. 28: UConn
          Nov. 3: at Syracuse
          Nov. 11: Virginia Tech
          Nov. 16: at Pitt
          Nov. 24: Miami

          Clemson Tigers

          Sept. 4: at Duke
          Sept. 9: Charleston Southern
          Sept. 16: Florida Atlantic
          Sept. 23: Florida State
          Sept. 30: at Syracuse
          Oct. 7: Wake Forest
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: at Miami
          Nov. 4: Notre Dame
          Nov. 11: Georgia Tech
          Nov. 18: North Carolina
          Nov. 25: at South Carolina

          Duke Blue Devils

          Sept. 4: Clemson
          Sept. 9: Lafayette
          Sept. 16: Northwestern
          Sept. 23: at UConn
          Sept. 30: Notre Dame
          Oct. 7: Open
          Oct. 14: NC State
          Oct. 21: at Florida State
          Oct. 28: at Louisville
          Nov. 2: Wake Forest
          Nov. 11: at North Carolina
          Nov. 18: at Virginia
          Nov. 25: Pitt

          Florida State Seminoles

          Sept. 3: vs. LSU in Orlando
          Sept. 9: Southern Miss
          Sept. 16: at Boston College
          Sept. 23: at Clemson
          Sept. 30: Open
          Oct. 7: Virginia Tech
          Oct. 14: Syracuse
          Oct. 21: Duke
          Oct. 28: at Wake Forest
          Nov. 4: at Pitt
          Nov. 11: Miami
          Nov. 18: North Alabama
          Nov. 25: at Florida

          Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Sept. 1: vs. Louisville in Atlanta
          Sept. 9: SC State
          Sept. 16: at Ole Miss
          Sept. 23: at Wake Forest
          Sept. 30: Bowling Green
          Oct. 7: at Miami
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: Boston College
          Oct. 28: North Carolina
          Nov. 4: at Virginia
          Nov. 11: at Clemson
          Nov. 18: Syracuse
          Nov. 25: Georgia

          Louisville Cardinals

          Sept. 1: vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta
          Sept. 7: Murray State
          Sept. 16: at Indiana
          Sept. 23: Boston College
          Sept. 29: at NC State
          Oct. 7: Notre Dame
          Oct. 14: at Pitt
          Oct. 21: Open
          Oct. 28: Duke
          Nov. 4: Virginia Tech
          Nov. 9: Virginia
          Nov. 18: at Miami
          Nov. 25: Kentucky

          Miami Hurricanes

          Sept. 1: Miami (Ohio)
          Sept. 9: Texas A&M
          Sept. 14: Bethune-Cookman
          Sept. 23: at Temple
          Sept. 30: Open
          Oct. 7: Georgia Tech
          Oct. 14: at North Carolina
          Oct. 21: Clemson
          Oct. 28: Virginia
          Nov. 4: at NC State
          Nov. 11: at Florida State
          Nov. 18: Louisville
          Nov. 24: at Boston College

          North Carolina Tar Heels

          Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina in Charlotte
          Sept. 9: Appalachian State
          Sept. 16: Minnesota
          Sept. 23: at Pitt
          Sept. 30: Open
          Oct. 7: Syracuse
          Oct. 14: Miami
          Oct. 21: Virginia
          Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech
          Nov. 4: Campbell
          Nov. 11: Duke
          Nov. 18: at Clemson
          Nov. 25: at NC State

          NC State Wolfpack

          Sept. 2: at UConn
          Sept. 9: Notre Dame
          Sept. 16: VMI
          Sept. 22: at Virginia
          Sept. 29: Louisville
          Oct. 7: Marshalle
          Oct. 14: at Duke
          Oct. 21: Open
          Oct. 28: Clemson
          Nov. 4: Miami
          Nov. 11: at Wake Forest
          Nov. 18: at Virginia Tech
          Nov. 25: North Carolina

          Pittsburgh Panthers

          Sept. 2: Wofford
          Sept. 9: Cincinnati
          Sept. 16: at West Virginia
          Sept. 23: North Carolina
          Sept. 30: at Virginia Tech
          Oct. 7: Open
          Oct. 14: Louisville
          Oct. 21: at Wake Forest
          Oct. 28: at Notre Dame
          Nov. 4: Florida State
          Nov. 11: vs. Syracuse in New York
          Nov. 16: Boston College
          Nov. 25: at Duke

          Syracuse Orange

          Sept. 2: Colgate
          Sept. 9: Western Michigan
          Sept. 16: at Purdue
          Sept. 23: Army
          Sept. 30: Clemson
          Oct. 7: at North Carolina
          Oct. 14: at Florida State
          Oct. 21: Open
          Oct. 26: at Virginia Tech
          Nov. 3: Boston College
          Nov. 11: vs. Pitt in New York
          Nov. 18: at Georgia Tech
          Nov. 25: Wake Forest

          Virginia Cavaliers

          Sept. 2: vs. Tennessee in Nashville
          Sept. 9: James Madison
          Sept. 16: at Maryland
          Sept. 22: NC State
          Sept. 30: at Boston College
          Oct. 7: William & Mary
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: at North Carolina
          Oct. 28: at Miami
          Nov. 4: Georgia Tech
          Nov. 9: at Louisville
          Nov. 18: Duke
          Nov. 25: Virginia Tech

          Virginia Tech Hokies

          Sept. 2: Old Dominion
          Sept. 9: Purdue
          Sept. 16: at Rutgers
          Sept. 23: at Marshall
          Sept. 30: Pitt
          Oct. 7: at Florida State
          Oct. 14: Wake Forest
          Oct. 21: Open
          Oct. 26: Syracuse
          Nov. 4: at Louisville
          Nov. 11: at Boston College
          Nov. 18: NC State
          Nov. 25: at Virginia

          Wake Forest Demon Deacons

          Aug. 31: Elon
          Sept. 9: Vanderbilt
          Sept. 16: at Old Dominion
          Sept. 23: Georgia Tech
          Sept. 30: Open
          Oct. 7: at Clemson
          Oct. 14: at Virginia Tech
          Oct. 21: Pitt
          Oct. 28: Florida State
          Nov. 2: at Duke
          Nov. 11: NC State
          Nov. 18: at Notre Dame
          Nov. 25: at Syracuse