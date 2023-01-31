        <
          Big 12 football schedule release: Every game for every team in 2023

          The Big 12 conference schedule was released on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
          3:09 PM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
          The Big 12 released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, giving fans their road map for the new-look league after a little bit of a delay added mystery to the reveal.

          The Big 12 welcomes in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the club this year while Texas and Oklahoma are on the way out -- ostensibly in 2025, but with frequent rumors that their split could come a season sooner -- so this may be the last time we get to see the Longhorns and Sooners in this lineup.

          The league schedule begins on Sept. 16, with TCU hosting Houston, the first time the two old Southwest Conference rivals have met since 2007.

          "I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. "Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders, we were very deliberate with its development."

          With the new teams, the league says it will continue to play nine league contests with no divisions. The top two finishers by conference win percentage in the regular season standings will meet in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

          But before the new conference schedule kicks in, there are some marquee nonconference games to kick off the season, including West Virginia traveling to Penn State in Week 1 before hosting Pitt in the renewed Backyard Brawl on Sept. 16. Texas travels to Alabama on Sept. 9, the same day Oregon travels to Texas Tech and Baylor hosts Utah, the back-to-back Pac-12 champs. Colorado will kick off the Coach Prime era under Deion Sanders with a road trip to TCU in Week 1, seeking to have the kind of first-year turnaround in Boulder that Sonny Dykes engineered last year in Fort Worth.

          Here are each team's schedules, along with some key questions they raise.

          Games we're most looking forward to?

          You can't start this list without Texas playing Oklahoma during the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Oct. 7. While there was intrigue on if the league would ever consider sticking it to the Horns and Sooners and scheduling their game at some other point, it's a historic rivalry that's a key asset to the league. So with that being a given, let's look elsewhere. The addition of Houston back to the league means every matchup against an old state SWC rival will be a little pettier and with a little added heat. Texas' trip to Houston on Oct. 21 will be one the Cougars will be circling, looking for their first win against Texas since 1991. Similarly, Oklahoma State will be hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 4 in what could turn out to be the last Bedlam matchup.

          On a pure football level, there is intrigue in Cincinnati's first Big 12 game, when the Bearcats, under new coach Scott Satterfield, who replaced the Wisconsin-bound Luke Fickell, host Oklahoma, which is coming off a 6-7 season in Brent Venables' first year. TCU -- which rode a magical season all the way to the national championship game and is seeking to establish staying power -- gets a Thursday night showdown in Lubbock against Texas Tech before a marquee matchup with Oklahoma the Friday after Thanksgiving to end the season.

          The defending league champs, Kansas State, will host the Horned Frogs on Oct. 21, after the two teams played two incredible games in 2022, a 38-28 TCU win in Fort Worth and a 31-28 K-State win in the Big 12 championship game.

          Who are the winners and losers?

          Winner: Kansas State seemed to get its respect, kicking off the league schedule at home for the first time since 2017 with a game against UCF on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will also host Houston, meaning they won't be traveling to any of the new teams' stadiums this season.

          Loser: Oklahoma begins Big 12 play with a road trip to Cincinnati, and wraps up the season with its first-ever trip to BYU on Nov. 18 before hosting TCU. The Sooners have one of the most unfamiliar schedules, and won't play Kansas State or Baylor this season.

          Winner: Baylor plays a school-record eight home games this season, with its first four matchups at McLane Stadium, including Texas on Sept. 23. The Bears only leave the state of Texas for road games at UCF, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

          Loser: Iowa State has a tough closing slate, finishing with a Nov. 11 trip to Provo for its first matchup against BYU since 1974, before hosting Texas on Nov. 18 and then traveling to Kansas State on Nov. 25.

          What's at stake for fans of the new teams?

          Houston, which was left out of the Big 12 after the SWC dissolved, gets in with perhaps one last shot at Texas and Oklahoma. The Cougars play their first seven games in Texas and replace American Athletic Conference teams like Temple, Navy and East Carolina on the schedule with Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU, which will be a boost for fans.

          BYU, which played two tight games with Baylor the past two years, misses the Bears now that the teams are conference rivals. But the home game against Oklahoma will be a hot ticket in Provo. Cougars fans will also get the benefit of Texas Tech's first-ever game in Utah while watching an exciting offense that was influenced heavily by legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards.

          Cincinnati faces all three fellow newcomers, helping to lay down the foundation for future rivalries, with a home game against UCF and road trips to BYU and Houston. The Sept. 23 home game against Oklahoma could be one of the hottest tickets in Nippert Stadium history.

          UCF appears to avoid the riskiest of the cold-weather road trips, with two November home games against Oklahoma State and Houston in Orlando, and one road game against Texas Tech. The Knights don't play Texas this season, but will have tough road contests against Kansas State and Oklahoma.

          Baylor Bears

          Sept. 2: Texas State
          Sept. 9: Utah
          Sept. 16: Long Island
          Sept. 23: Texas
          Sept. 30: at UCF
          Oct. 7: Texas Tech
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: at Cincinnati
          Oct. 28: Iowa State
          Nov. 4: Houston
          Nov. 11: at Kansas State
          Nov. 18: at TCU
          Nov. 25: West Virginia

          BYU Cougars

          Sept. 2: Sam Houston
          Sept. 9: Southern Utah
          Sept. 16: at Arkansas
          Sept. 23: at Kansas
          Sept. 29: Cincinnati
          Oct. 7: Open
          Oct. 14: at TCU
          Oct. 21: Texas Tech
          Oct. 28: at Texas
          Nov. 4: at West Virginia
          Nov. 11: Iowa State
          Nov. 18: Oklahoma
          Nov. 25: at Oklahoma State

          Cincinnati Bearcats

          Sept. 2: Eastern Kentucky
          Sept. 9: at Pitt
          Sept. 16: Miami (Ohio)
          Sept. 23: Oklahoma
          Sept. 29: at BYU
          Oct. 7: Open
          Oct. 14: Iowa State
          Oct. 21: Baylor
          Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State
          Nov. 4: UCF
          Nov. 11: at Houston
          Nov. 18: at West Virginia
          Nov. 25: Kansas

          Houston Cougars

          Sept. 2: UTSA
          Sept. 9: at Rice
          Sept. 16: TCU
          Sept. 23: Sam Houston
          Sept. 30: at Texas Tech
          Oct. 7: Open
          Oct. 12: West Virginia
          Oct. 21: Texas
          Oct. 28: at Kansas State
          Nov. 4: at Baylor
          Nov. 11: Cincinnati
          Nov. 18: Oklahoma State
          Nov. 25: at UCF

          Iowa State Cyclones

          Sept. 2: Northern Iowa
          Sept. 9: Iowa
          Sept. 16: at Ohio
          Sept. 23: Oklahoma State
          Sept. 30: at Oklahoma
          Oct. 7: TCU
          Oct. 14: at Cincinnati
          Oct. 21: Open
          Oct. 28: at Baylor
          Nov. 4: Kansas
          Nov. 11: at BYU
          Nov. 18: Texas
          Nov. 25: at Kansas State

          Kansas Jayhawks

          Sept. 2: Missouri State
          Sept. 9: Illinois
          Sept. 16: at Nevada
          Sept. 23: BYU
          Sept. 30: at Texas
          Oct. 7: UCF
          Oct. 14: at Oklahoma State
          Oct. 21: Open
          Oct. 28: Oklahoma
          Nov. 4: at Iowa State
          Nov. 11: Texas Tech
          Nov. 18: Kansas State
          Nov. 25: at Cincinnati

          Kansas State Wildcats

          Sept. 2: Southeast Missouri
          Sept. 9: Troy
          Sept. 16: at Missouri
          Sept. 23: UCF
          Sept. 30: Open
          Oct. 6: at Oklahoma State
          Oct. 14: at Texas Tech
          Oct. 21: TCU
          Oct. 28: Houston
          Nov. 4: at Texas
          Nov. 11: Baylor
          Nov. 18: at Kansas
          Nov. 25: Iowa State

          Oklahoma Sooners

          Sept. 2: Arkansas State
          Sept. 9: SMU
          Sept. 16: at Tulsa
          Sept. 23: at Cincinnati
          Sept. 30: Iowa State
          Oct. 7: Texas (Dallas)
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: UCF
          Oct. 28: at Kansas
          Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State
          Nov. 11: West Virginia
          Nov. 18: at BYU
          Nov. 25: TCU

          Oklahoma State Cowboys

          Sept. 2: Central Arkansas
          Sept. 9: at Arizona State
          Sept. 16: South Alabama
          Sept. 23: at Iowa State
          Sept. 30: Open
          Oct. 6: Kansas State
          Oct. 14: Kansas
          Oct. 21: at West Virginia
          Oct. 28: Cincinnati
          Nov. 4: Oklahoma
          Nov. 11: at UCF
          Nov. 18: at Houston
          Nov. 25: BYU

          TCU Horned Frogs

          ·Sept. 2: Colorado
          Sept. 9: Nicholls
          Sept. 16: at Houston
          Sept. 23: SMU
          Sept. 30: West Virginia
          Oct. 7: at Iowa State
          Oct. 14: BYU
          Oct. 21: at Kansas State
          Oct. 28: Open
          Nov. 2: at Texas Tech
          Nov. 11: Texas
          Nov. 18: Baylor
          Nov. 24: at Oklahoma

          Texas Longhorns

          Sept. 2: Rice
          Sept. 9: at Alabama
          Sept. 16: Wyoming
          Sept. 23: at Baylor
          Sept. 30: Kansas
          Oct. 7: Oklahoma (Dallas)
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: at Houston
          Oct. 28: BYU
          Nov. 4: Kansas State
          Nov. 11: at TCU
          Nov. 18: at Iowa State
          Nov. 24: Texas Tech

          Texas Tech Red Raiders

          Sept. 2: at Wyoming
          Sept. 9: Oregon
          Sept. 16: Tarleton State
          Sept. 23: at West Virginia
          Sept. 30: Houston
          Oct. 7: at Baylor
          Oct. 14: Kansas State
          Oct. 21: at BYU
          Oct. 28: Open
          Nov. 4: TCU
          Nov. 11: at Kansas
          Nov. 18: UCF
          Nov. 24: at Texas

          UCF Knights

          Aug. 31: Kent State
          Sept. 9: at Boise State
          Sept. 16: Villanova
          Sept. 23: at Kansas State
          Sept. 30: Baylor
          Oct. 7: at Kansas
          Oct. 14: Open
          Oct. 21: at Oklahoma
          Oct. 28: West Virginia
          Nov. 4: at Cincinnati
          Nov. 11: Oklahoma State
          Nov. 18: at Texas Tech
          Nov. 25: Houston

          West Virginia Mountaineers

          Sept. 2: at Penn State
          Sept. 9: Duquesne
          Sept. 16: Pitt
          Sept. 23: Texas Tech
          Sept. 30: at TCU
          Oct. 7: Open
          Oct. 12: at Houston
          Oct. 21: Oklahoma State
          Oct. 28: at UCF
          Nov. 4: BYU
          Nov. 11: at Oklahoma
          Nov. 18: Cincinnati
          Nov. 25: at Baylor