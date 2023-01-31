Michigan State cornerback Khary Crump was sentenced to probation as part of a plea agreement on Tuesday for his involvement in an assault on a Michigan player in the stadium tunnel on Oct. 29.

Crump was one of seven football players initially charged with their involvement in the assault on two Wolverines players, Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows, after Michigan State's loss to Michigan.

The original charge brought against Crump was for felonious assault once video was released showing Crump striking Green with his helmet. With his plea agreement, that charge was reduced to a misdemeanor to which he pleaded guilty.

The Washtenaw County prosecutor's office confirmed that Crump was sentenced under the Youthful Trainee Act.

"If Mr. Crump successfully completes probation, his record will be clear," Victoria Burton-Harris, the chief assistant prosecuting attorney, said in a statement to ESPN. "Second, under the statute, the case and its associated records are now sealed from public view. Consistent with the act and its confidentiality requirements, we will have no further substantive comment."

The Detroit News reported that Crump was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 80 hours of community service in the plea deal.