Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will remain with the school after meeting Monday with Alabama coach Nick Saban about the Crimson Tide's coordinator vacancy, sources told ESPN.

Grubb, who completed his first season at Washington, traveled to Tuscaloosa and met with Saban and others. He had emerged as a top target for Alabama, which is looking to replace Bill O'Brien, who left to fill the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator vacancy.

Washington led the nation in pass yards and finished No. 7 in scoring offense in 2022. Grubb emerged as one of the nation's top coordinator candidates, also drawing interest from Texas A&M. In late December, Washington increased Grubb's salary to $2 million -- making him one of the nation's highest-paid assistants -- and extended his contract through the 2025 season.

The Iowa native has spent much of his career alongside Kalen DeBoer, working together at Washington, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls, an NAIA program. Washington went 11-2 in DeBoer's first season as coach, a seven-win improvement from 2021. The team returns quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who led the nation in passing and total offense and is expected to be a Heisman Trophy contender in 2023.