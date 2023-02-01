Five-star junior cornerback Ellis Robinson IV committed to two-time defending national champion Georgia on Wednesday, adding to the program's burgeoning 2024 class.

Robinson made the announcement on "College Football Live" on ESPN2.

"They told me I'm the best DB in the 2024 class and one of the best in the 2023 class," Robinson told ESPN. "They valued my skill set and always showed me how I fit in the defensive scheme. I was a priority from the start, and they were pretty consistent throughout the process.

"The best part is we didn't always talk ball. Sometimes we talked school, life goals, even spiritual conversations. They cared about me as a person first, not just a football player."

His other finalists were Miami, Alabama, LSU and Colorado.

Robinson, ranked No. 5 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300, is the cycle's second-best cornerback, behind only Jaylen Mbakwe (No. 4), who committed to Alabama in July.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Robinson, originally from New Haven, Connecticut, attends IMG Academy (Florida) after playing at Iona Prep (New York). He is the latest to join the fold for the Bulldogs for 2024, becoming the highest-ranked recruit in their class.

"I'm a complete corner with versatility," Robinson said. "I'm a big corner that can run. I can play inside, outside and even safety, if needed. I play fast and physical. I love press man, but I can play off man as well as zone. I'm a ball hawk, and when the ball's in the air, I believe it's mine."

Robinson would be the highest-ranked overall recruit and highest-ranked cornerback to sign with the Bulldogs since Kelee Ringo (No. 8 overall, No. 1 CB) in 2020.

Coach Kirby Smart has pledges from eight ESPN 300 prospects in the 2024 cycle, including three who play in the secondary: Robinson and safeties Jaylen Heyward (No. 40, No. 2 S) and Peyton Woodyard (No. 43 overall, No. 3 S).

"Jaylen and Peyton are cool dudes and are very good football players," Robinson said. "... I think adding me and a few others would really make this a very special class for Georgia football. There are some real Dawgs in this class."

Fresh off dismantling TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 9 to claim a second straight title, Georgia hauled in the second-best class in 2023 -- highlighted by 21 ESPN 300 players -- trailing only Alabama.