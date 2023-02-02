Wide receiver Ainias Smith will return to Texas A&M for a fifth season, he announced Thursday.

Smith missed the majority of the 2022 season after suffering a leg fracture during a game against Arkansas in September. He had been the Aggies' leading receiver before the injury, including a 164-yard, two-touchdown performance in their season opener against Sam Houston.

"Aggie nation, let's run it back!" Smith wrote in an Instagram story.

Smith has 127 career receptions for 1,612 yards and 17 touchdowns as well as 384 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries.

He was eligible to return to Texas A&M in 2023 because of the extra season of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was used in this report.