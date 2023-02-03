Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has accepted the job to become Alabama's offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

The former star quarterback for the Irish took the job officially on Friday, sources told ESPN, and he has informed Notre Dame officials of his decision. Ultimately for Rees, the opportunity to work for Nick Saban proved to be a deciding factor.

Rees, 30, is one of the bright young minds rising in the sport. He's spent the past three years as the offensive coordinator after joining the program as quarterbacks coach for the 2017 season.

Rees will replace Bill O'Brien, who left for the New England Patriots, and will be the sixth different offensive coordinator to go to Alabama in the past eight years.

Rees went 31-8 as a playercaller at Notre Dame, including a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2020 and a Fiesta Bowl appearance after the 2021 season. Rees was well thought of enough by former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly that Kelly made a lucrative offer for Rees to join him at LSU, but he stayed and worked for Marcus Freeman during his first year in South Bend.

In 2021, Notre Dame finished No. 19 nationally in scoring offense. Rees offenses have been known for balance and strong development at the offensive line and tight end positions.

The move marks a shift away from Notre Dame for Rees, who played quarterback there from 2010 to '14 and spent 10 total seasons with the Irish. In between, he spent time with the Chargers and worked for a staff that included current Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was the quarterbacks coach.

Alabama (11-2) finished the season No. 5 in the country last season, but there will be questions lingering this offseason about the Crimson Tide's offense with the departure of potential No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and an unproven group of wide receivers.

The South Bend Tribune first reported Rees' departure.