South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has suspended freshmen football players Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw for unspecified reasons, it was announced Friday.

"Our student-athletes know what is expected of them," Beamer said in a statement. "They know that both the university and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions."

Rose, a defensive back and former three-star prospect from Miami, redshirted the 2022 season. Upshaw, a four-star defensive end from South Carolina, and Rhames, a three-star safety from Florida, enrolled in February and were part of a 2023 recruiting class that is ranked 14th by ESPN.

South Carolina is coming off a strong second season under Beamer, finishing 8-5 after losing to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the 2023 season against North Carolina on Sept. 2.