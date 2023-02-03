        <
          South Carolina Gamecocks suspend 3 freshmen football players

          4:31 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has suspended freshmen football players Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw for unspecified reasons, it was announced Friday.

          "Our student-athletes know what is expected of them," Beamer said in a statement. "They know that both the university and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions."

          Rose, a defensive back and former three-star prospect from Miami, redshirted the 2022 season. Upshaw, a four-star defensive end from South Carolina, and Rhames, a three-star safety from Florida, enrolled in February and were part of a 2023 recruiting class that is ranked 14th by ESPN.

          South Carolina is coming off a strong second season under Beamer, finishing 8-5 after losing to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

          The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the 2023 season against North Carolina on Sept. 2.