Northwestern's game against Iowa on Nov. 4 will be played at Chicago's Wrigley Field, the latest in a series of games set to take place at the Chicago Cubs' home ballpark.

In 2013, Northwestern and the Cubs announced a multiyear agreement for several Wildcats athletics events at Wrigley, including five football games. Northwestern last played at Wrigley in 2021, when it hosted Purdue.

The Wildcats and Illinois played at Wrigley in 2010, marking the first college football game at the ballpark since 1938 (the Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970). Due to safety concerns, the teams directed every possession toward only one end zone. Ballpark renovations and a repositioned field allowed Northwestern and Purdue to use both end zones in 2021.

Northwestern, which is 0-2 in its recent Wrigley Field games, will have six home games at Ryan Field. Last year, the school announced plans for an $800 million tear down and rebuild of Ryan Field. Wrigley Field is expected to be an option for some home games while the project is ongoing.

Iowa's last Chicago appearance took place in 2012, when it beat Northern Illinois at Soldier Field.