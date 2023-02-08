Florida State sacks Dillon Gabriel on the final play for the win and head coach Mike Norvell gets a Cheez-It bath. (0:49)

After guiding Florida State to its first 10-win season since 2016, coach Mike Norvell has signed a contract extension with the school through the 2029 season.

Norvell will earn an average of $8.05 million per year with the new agreement.

Hired in December 2019, Norvell initially received a six-year, $26.5 million contract. In December 2021, he received a one-year extension through the 2026 season. Norvell earned approximately $4.5 million last year.

He went 3-6 in his debut season in 2020 and started 0-4 in 2021 before winning five of his final eight games. Florida State started 4-0 last season and ended on a six-game win streak, including victories over rivals Miami and Florida, and a win against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

"Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole family can appreciate," athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "We are proud of the way coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field. Under coach Norvell's leadership we have experienced the highest grade-point average in program history multiple times, an unprecedented impact in our community and drastic improvement on the football field through him establishing a foundation of unwavering standards in all areas. I'm happy that we are going to continue climbing with Coach Norvell for years to come."

Norvell, 41, is 56-31 as an FBS coach at Florida State and Memphis.

Florida State has the most returning production of any FBS team in 2023, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly, and returns standouts such as quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and wide receiver Johnny Wilson. The Seminoles also have been one of the more active teams in the transfer portal, adding players such as Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II and Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

The Seminoles have not won an ACC title since 2014 and have dropped seven consecutive games to Clemson, which has seven ACC championships and two national titles in that span.