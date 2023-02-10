Utah offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig is the leading candidate for the same position at Notre Dame, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Ludwig arrived on campus Friday afternoon as part of a weeklong nationwide search to replace former coordinator Tommy Rees, who was hired at Alabama.

Ludwig, who spent the past four seasons leading Utah's offense, impressed coach Marcus Freeman on a Zoom interview this week before flying to South Bend, Indiana, on Friday, according to sources.

At 58, Ludwig's decades of coaching experience were a major factor in the interview process, especially as Freeman, 37, enters his second season as a head coach. Ludwig hasn't been offered the job or accepted it yet, but multiple sources have indicated it's a strong possibility.

Notre Dame's search began last Friday, when the school learned Rees was joining Nick Saban's staff. Sources said Freeman is looking for a proven playcaller who can continue to run a pro-style offense and fit seamlessly with the current staff.

With Freeman looking to improve upon last year's 9-4 finish and build staff stability, there is no desire to hire an offensive coordinator who would want to make changes to the current position coaches.

In his first four-year stint at Utah (2005-08), Ludwig served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the Utes' undefeated 2008 season that included a 13-0 record and Sugar Bowl win over Alabama. Prior to that, Ludwig spent three seasons in the same role at Oregon (2002-04). He also has experience as Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator (2015-18), and has had stints at Wisconsin, San Diego State and Cal.

While the Irish want to keep their offensive philosophy the same and continue to highlight their tight ends, sources said Freeman is looking for a coordinator who will also add creativity to the formations. With spring practices about a month away, there is an emphasis on finding a candidate who can quickly install a system and teach it to the staff and players.

If he takes the job, Ludwig would have to navigate a quarterback competition after last year's starter, Drew Pyne, transferred to Arizona State. That opened the door for sophomore Tyler Buchner to compete with veteran Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman.

While many outside the program believe Hartman will ultimately earn the starting job, the Notre Dame staff is approaching it as a fresh start this spring between Hartman and Buchner. Hartman, who threw for nearly 13,000 yards with 110 touchdowns in five seasons at Wake Forest, is far more experienced, but the new offensive coordinator would be expected to evaluate the quarterbacks without any preconceived bias, as well as prepare them in a short time.

According to sources, Freeman also seriously considered Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein, but the Wildcats' 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist ultimately decided it was too difficult to leave his alma mater and its players behind.