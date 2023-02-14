Houston's Shannon Dawson is set to be named Miami's offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN, completing head coach Mario Cristobal's coordinator hires.

Last week, the Hurricanes hired Lance Guidry to be their defensive coordinator after Kevin Steele left for Alabama.

Dawson has spent the last four seasons at Houston under Dana Holgorsen and was also with Holgorsen at West Virginia. Dawson was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Houston in 2020 after spending the 2019 season as tight ends coach.

In Dawson's three seasons as Houston's quarterbacks coach, the Cougars combined to throw 87 touchdown passes (13th nationally) with a 65.3 completion percentage (19th nationally).

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw an AAC-record 40 touchdown passes last season. The Cougars averaged 36 points or more per game each of the past two seasons.

Dawson, 45, was the offensive coordinator at West Virginia for three seasons from 2012-14, then the offensive coordinator at Kentucky for a season in 2015 and at Southern Miss for three seasons in 2016-18 before going to Houston.

One of Dawson's first coaching jobs was with Hal Mumme at Southeastern Louisiana.

Dawson replaces Josh Gattis, who was fired in January after just one season at Miami.

Sports Illustrated first reported Tuesday that Dawson was expected to be named Miami's next offensive coordinator.