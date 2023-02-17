NC State football coach Dave Doeren received a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday.

Financial terms remain the same; Doeren is scheduled to make $5 million annually.

"We are very proud of the standard and culture that Dave has established for our football program," athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing him build on the progress we have enjoyed on and off the field under his leadership."

Doeren is headed into his 11th season with the Wolfpack, making him the second-longest-tenured coach in the ACC behind Dabo Swinney and the seventh-longest tenured in all of Power 5. He has guided NC State to at least eight wins in five of the past six seasons, with three nine-win campaigns in that time.

NC State, which went 8-5 in 2022, ranks third in the ACC in conference wins since 2018.