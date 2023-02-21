UNLV football player Ryan Keeler died Monday in Las Vegas, the school announced.

Keeler, a 20-year-old defensive lineman from Chicago, spent last season with UNLV after starting his college career at Rutgers. UNLV did not provide a cause of death.

"While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate," Rebels coach Barry Odom said in a statement. "Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

Keeler appeared in seven games for UNLV last season, recording eight tackles and a sack. He earned academic All-Mountain West honors with a 3.8 GPA.

UNLV players including defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. posted about Keeler on social media Monday. Keeler's high school alma mater, Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, also posted about his passing.

Long Live Ryan Keeler gone way too soon I'm lost for words right now love you forever brother 🖤🕊️ #LLRK47 pic.twitter.com/LMsdfF8RW6 — Adam Plant Jr. (@Apjthe1) February 21, 2023

There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Znro5j75UV — Nazareth Academy Football (@FootballNaz) February 21, 2023

"Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler," university president Keith Whitfield said in a statement. "My sincere condolences are with Ryan's family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time."