Cincinnati is set to hire Virginia Tech assistant Brad Glenn as offensive coordinator, replacing Tom Manning, a source told ESPN.

Glenn served as Virginia Tech's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2022. Manning, the former Iowa State offensive coordinator who last month joined new Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield's staff, is leaving to become the Indianapolis Colts' tight ends coach, according to a source. Manning coached the Colts' tight ends in 2018 before returning to Iowa State.

247Sports first reported Cincinnati's hire of Glenn.

Satterfield and Glenn worked together at Appalachian State from 2005 to 2008. Glenn coached tight ends and slot receivers, while Satterfield handled the quarterbacks. They were on staff when Appalachian State recorded its historic upset of Michigan to open the 2007 season.

When Satterfield left for Toledo in 2009, Glenn took over as Appalachian State's quarterbacks coach for three seasons. Glenn later held offensive coordinator roles at both Western Carolina and Georgia State.

Cincinnati also is expected to hire Georgia State defensive coordinator Nate Fuqua as outside linebackers coach, replacing Greg Gasparato, who is set to become the new defensive coordinator at Troy, according to a source.