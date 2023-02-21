LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on Bourbon Street on Monday on charges of an illegal carrying of a weapon, according to Orleans Parish Magistrate court documents.

Court documents show Nabers was released and not required to post bail. An LSU spokesperson told ESPN that coach Brian Kelly is aware of the incident and that the school is still gathering information.

Nabers, who just completed his sophomore season, led LSU with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards last season. He caught three touchdown passes and averaged 14.1 yards per catch. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards to Jalin Hyatt, who declared for the NFL draft.

According to NOLA.com, Nabers was arrested in the French Quarter around 7:30 p.m. when police spotted an "L-shaped object" on him, and the charge of illegal carrying of a weapon is typically a misdemeanor. Nabers did not have a permit when asked by police.

Nabers is a 6-foot, 195-pound rising junior from Youngsville, Louisiana. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, according to ESPN's rankings.