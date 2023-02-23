NEW ORLEANS -- LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers won't face a misdemeanor charge following his arrest in New Orleans on a count of carrying an illegal weapon, court records indicate.

Nabers, 19, of Youngsville, was arrested Monday night on Bourbon Street on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon as revelers prepared to celebrate Mardi Gras, according to Orleans Parish Magistrate court documents.

He was scheduled for a bond hearing Mardi Gras day, but the state refused charges on the condition that he surrender the firearm, court records show. After agreeing to the terms, Nabers was released with no bail, according to the records.

It was unknown if Nabers had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

New Orleans police officers on foot patrol in the French Quarter about 7:30 p.m. Monday noticed an "L-shaped object" in Nabers' front pant pocket, police wrote in records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Officers asked Nabers whether he had a permit, and when he told them he didn't, they arrested him.

The LSU Athletic Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An LSU spokesperson previously told ESPN that coach Brian Kelly is aware of the incident and that the school is still gathering information.

Nabers led LSU with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards last season. He caught three touchdown passes and averaged 14.1 yards per catch. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards to Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office did not return an emailed request for comment on its decisions.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.