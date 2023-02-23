Jim Harbaugh helps clear fallen tree in Michigan ice storm

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh isn't above getting down into the nitty-gritty.

Harbaugh came to support an Ann Arbor police officer Wednesday night in clearing a road where a tree had fallen during an ice storm.

On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FxG3s9t0P7 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 23, 2023

"You're a good man," officer Howard Cooper told Harbaugh as he was thanking him for his assistance.

"Hey, feel free to spread the word on that," Harbaugh joked. "Don't feel like you have to keep that to yourself."

Once Harbaugh arrived and Cooper handed him a pair of gloves, it took about 10 minutes for the two of them to get the tree moved and clear a lane for traffic, the Ann Arbor Police Department wrote in a tweet.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan has won two straight Big Ten titles, has made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons and could be a preseason top-five team in 2023.