          Jim Harbaugh helps clear fallen tree in Michigan ice storm

          Leon Halip/Getty Images
          5:29 PM ET
          • Blake BaumgartnerESPN Staff Writer

          Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh isn't above getting down into the nitty-gritty.

          Harbaugh came to support an Ann Arbor police officer Wednesday night in clearing a road where a tree had fallen during an ice storm.

          "You're a good man," officer Howard Cooper told Harbaugh as he was thanking him for his assistance.

          "Hey, feel free to spread the word on that," Harbaugh joked. "Don't feel like you have to keep that to yourself."

          Once Harbaugh arrived and Cooper handed him a pair of gloves, it took about 10 minutes for the two of them to get the tree moved and clear a lane for traffic, the Ann Arbor Police Department wrote in a tweet.

          Under Harbaugh, Michigan has won two straight Big Ten titles, has made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons and could be a preseason top-five team in 2023.