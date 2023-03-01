Colorado coach Deion Sanders weighs in on his first recruiting class with the program. (1:54)

As the page officially closed on college football's 2023 recruiting class, the 2024 cycle is slowly beginning to take shape.

So far, 83 recruits in the 2024 ESPN Junior 300 have already offered up their commitments, including eight in February. Those eight players pledged to seven different schools.

We break down what has happened over the past month since national signing day and which prospects are taking visits.

Early look at top classes in 2024

ESPN released its first class rankings for 2024 on Feb. 2, and Georgia, which ended the 2023 cycle with its seventh straight top-three class, is at the top.

Georgia's nine ESPN 300 prospects lead the way, while Notre Dame and LSU aren't far behind with seven and six, respectively.

South Carolina has landed five commits, all of whom are ranked in the ESPN 300, as the Gamecocks are seventh in the class rankings.

Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State and Michigan each have four ESPN 300 commits thus far.

Five-star cornerback picks two-time defending champions

It may have been the traditional signing day for the 2023 class, but five-star 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's decision to commit to Kirby Smart and Georgia on Feb. 1 only bolstered a class that's getting deep on defense.

"They told me I'm the best DB in the 2024 class and one of the best in the 2023 class," Robinson told ESPN. "They valued my skill set and always showed me how I fit in the defensive scheme. I was a priority from the start, and they were pretty consistent throughout the process."

Robinson (No. 5 overall) joined ESPN 300 safeties Jaylen Heyward (No. 40) and Peyton Woodyard (No. 43), who both committed within the same week in January, as the newest members of the Bulldogs' secondary.

Auburn secures pledges from pair of 2024 ESPN 300 prospects

Hugh Freeze's first full recruiting class on the Plains is off to a good start with the commitments of four-star cornerback Jayden Lewis (No. 291) on Feb. 1 and four-star quarterback Walker White (No. 217) on Feb. 3.

White, a product of Little Rock Christian Academy (Arkansas), is the Tigers' third ESPN 300 quarterback in the past four recruiting classes, joining Dematrius Davis (No. 214, 2021) and Holden Geriner (No. 190, 2022). White threw for 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns while churning out 837 yards and 16 TDs on the ground as a high school junior in 2022.

Since finishing with the No. 7-ranked recruiting class in the 2020 cycle, the Tigers have finished 28th (2021), 18th (2022) and 21st (2023).

Three teams that landed notable commits

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have landed four ESPN Junior 300 commits entering March. By comparison, the Wolverines brought in eight ranked recruits in the 2022 cycle and six in the 2023 cycle. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan: On the heels of back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines aren't slowing down on the recruiting trail. Jacob Oden (No. 153) from in-state Harper Woods High School became the first ESPN 300 safety to commit to Michigan since Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry in 2022. Harbaugh brought in eight ESPN 300 prospects in the 2022 cycle (finished eighth) and six in the 2023 cycle (17th). So far, the Wolverines have four ESPN Jr. 300 commits.

SMU: The Mustangs landed only their second top-300 prospect since ESPN began ranking players in 2006 when athlete Jamyri Cauley (No. 143) committed. A product of South Oak Cliff High School (Texas), Cauley pledged to SMU on Feb. 6 and is the program's first ESPN 300 prospect since quarterback Preston Stone in 2021. Landing Cauley is a big first step for coach Rhett Lashlee, whose 2023 class finished 65th overall.

Arizona State: On the heels of emerging with 2023 ESPN 300 quarterback Jaden Rashada's commitment, new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham grabbed a pledge from North Mesquite High School (Texas) wide receiver Elijah Baesa (No. 244) on Feb. 1. After signing three ESPN 300 players in 2021, Arizona State had only one ESPN 300 prospect in each of its past two recruiting classes (Rashada in 2023 and running back Tevin White in 2022). The Sun Devils relied heavily on the transfer portal under coach Herm Edwards, so Dillingham figures to improve on ASU's recruiting efforts.

Five teams to watch

Purdue: New coach Ryan Walters isn't wasting time in trying to procure high-level talent to West Lafayette, Indiana. The Boilermakers plan to host cornerback Bryce West (No. 23 overall) in March, his father, Bryce West Sr., told ESPN. Walters will have competition, as West Sr. added they also plan on visiting Oregon and USC later this month.

Alabama: Fresh off securing 2023's top class, Nick Saban isn't letting up in inviting high-end prospects to come to campus. Wide receiver Ryan Wingo (No. 18), cornerback Charles Lester III (No. 25) and athlete Aaron Butler (No. 76) are among the players who will visit Tuscaloosa in March or April.

Colorado: Aaron Butler and cornerback Marcelles Williams (No. 92) are two players Deion Sanders and his staff have their eyes on, as both will visit Boulder this month. Sanders, after being hired in December from Jackson State, brought in the 23rd-best class in 2023 -- the program's first top-25 class since 2008 (No. 24).

Ohio State: Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will host Charles Lester III for an official visit in April while cornerbacks Marcelles Williams and Jordon Johnson-Rubell (No. 55) will both be on campus for an unofficial visit this month.

Michigan: Jeremiah Davis, the father of quarterback Jadyn Davis (No. 35), told ESPN that his son plans on visiting sometime this month. Aaron Chiles Sr. told ESPN his son, linebacker Aaron Chiles (No. 57), will be on campus March 10. A week later, offensive guard DeAndre Carter (No. 39) is scheduled to visit, his father, Antoine, told ESPN. Jordon Johnson-Rubell also is supposed to visit Ann Arbor in March.