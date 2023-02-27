Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader will miss all of spring practice following surgery on his right arm, the school announced Monday.

Shrader, a two-year starter for the Orange, set career highs last season with 17 passing touchdowns, 2,640 passing yards and 3,093 total yards, leading Syracuse to a 7-6 record and its first bowl berth since 2018.

"I'm disappointed to miss the rest of the spring, but looking forward to rehabbing and getting ready for this upcoming season," Shrader said in a statement released by the school.

With Shrader sidelined, Syracuse's quarterback depth chart will be thin on experience. Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson figures to get the bulk of the reps in the spring. He threw 51 passes last season as a redshirt freshman, getting significant playing time for the Orange in losses to Notre Dame and Pitt.

Justin Lamson, who missed all of 2022 with a knee injury suffered in last year's spring game, figures to be in the mix too.

Syracuse opens spring practice March 21.