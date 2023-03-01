Former NC State quarterback Devin Leary, who transferred to Kentucky, will participate in spring practices after recovering from a pectoral injury, but the staff will monitor how many throws he's making each day, coach Mark Stoops told ESPN on Wednesday.

"He's close to full go," Stoops said.

With Kentucky starting spring practices on Monday, Leary will give the Wildcats an experienced quarterback to run the offense following the departure of Will Levis, who declared for the NFL draft. Leary threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Last year, he threw for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in six games before his season ended because of the pectoral injury.

He was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal and joins Destin Wade, who is likely to begin the spring as the favorite to back up Leary, along with Kaiya Sheron and Deuce Hogan, a former Iowa transfer.

"I'm very excited about the [quarterbacks] room and the guys we had here and their progression, and then obviously adding a guy like Devin and the experience he has," Stoops said. "I think we addressed some areas at the offensive line to help us, and at the receiver position as well having some guys with more experience, but I think Devin is much like Will in that he has the physical attributes you're looking for, but also has the leadership qualities."

Levis was sacked 36 times last year (115th in the country) and threw 10 interceptions, but he completed 65.4% of his passes. Stoops said with some players shifting back to their more natural positions, the offensive line should improve this season. Kenneth Horsey played left tackle out of necessity last year but will move back to guard this spring, and the staff will experiment with Jager Burton at center, allowing Eli Cox to slide back to guard. Leary will also have a more experienced group of receivers to work with.

"With the league and the schedule we have, you better just keep your eye on what's in front of you and trying to improve each and every day," Stoops said. "Hopefully when the time comes, the pieces fall into place and you could make a nice run, but you really can't have a great year until you string some good days together."