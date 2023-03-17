Notre Dame uses St. Patrick's Day to announce green uniforms for Ohio State game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish announced on Friday that they will be wearing their beloved green uniforms on Sept. 23 against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Why announce a football uniform combination more than six months ahead of football season? Because Friday is St. Patrick's Day. Irish ... green ... St. Patty's Day ... get it?

The early season matchup between the Irish and Buckeyes is one of the more anticipated early season games. Notre Dame hosts Ohio State in South Bend after visiting Columbus to open the 2022 season. The Buckeyes won that game 21-10. It was part of a rough start for Notre Dame, who would lose the following week to Marshall.

The 2023 game stands to look a bit different from the 2022 season-opener. Ohio State will be without several big stars from that matchup. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are projected to be first-round NFL draft picks in Todd McShay's latest mock draft.

The Irish landed Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman, one of the top transfers from the offseason. And, now, they'll be wearing green.