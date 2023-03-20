Nebraska running back Anthony Grant, who led the team in rushing last season, is suspended for the start of spring practice to address off-field issues.

New Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule on Monday said Grant must improve in academics and other areas before being allowed to return to full team activities. The junior from Buford, Georgia, is expected to rejoin Nebraska at some point.

Grant, a junior college transfer who began his college career at Florida State, led Nebraska in carries (218), rushing yards (915) and rushing touchdowns in 2022. He logged the most carries for a Huskers player since 2014 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Grant made Nebraska's scholar-athlete honor roll in the spring of 2022. He finished fourth on the team in receptions with 18.

Wide receiver Tommi Hill, who began last season as a starting defensive back, also isn't practicing with Nebraska as he addresses off-field issues, Rhule said. Hill had 17 tackles and four pass breakups on defense, and also led Nebraska in kickoff returns (12) and kick return yards (221).

Rhule also announced three players are no longer with the program: cornerback Tyreke Johnson and tight ends Chris Hickman and James Carnie.