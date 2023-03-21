Ohio University and coach Tim Albin have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, sources told ESPN.

Albin's salary jumps to $700,000 from $535,000 and there's a new clause that gives him an automatic year extension for winning eight games or the MAC championship.

Albin went 10-4 last year with an appearance in the MAC title game and a victory over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl. Albin won MAC coach of the year.

Ohio returns QB Kurtis Rourke, who was voted the top player in the MAC after throwing for 3,256 yards.