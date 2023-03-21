Michigan tapped into the state of Ohio on the recruiting trail and got a commitment from ESPN 300 running back Jordan Marshall on Tuesday.

Marshall is the No. 198 prospect overall and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Ohio. He was a big target for in-state Ohio State, and the Wolverines were able to beat out the Buckeyes for one of the best running backs in the class.

Marshall is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound prospect out of Moeller High School in Cincinnati. He is the third commitment for Michigan from the state of Ohio in the 2024 class, along with ESPN 300 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton and defensive tackle Ted Hammond.

It was only a few years back that Jim Harbaugh was fielding questions about why he wasn't targeting more recruits from the state of Ohio, and why the Buckeye state wasn't a priority for the team. Harbaugh signed four recruits out of Ohio in 2023 after signing nine prospects from the state in the seven recruiting classes from 2016 to 2022.

Marshall's commitment is an important one for the Wolverines, given the fact he is a top prospect at a position of need, but getting a win over Ohio State on the recruiting trail is always a goal for the rival teams.

Michigan has beat Ohio State the past two seasons on the field. Now Harbaugh has gone into Ohio and taken one of the top offensive prospects in the 2024 class in Marshall.