Michigan enshrines flag planted on Ohio State turf after win

The celebration from the Michigan Wolverines' first win at Ohio Stadium since 2000 continues inside the team museum at Schembechler Hall.

Michigan has displayed the block "M" flag that players planted on the field at Ohio State following its 45-23 win over the top-ranked Buckeyes. The flag, mounted on a platform that reads "The Game," now appears in the Towsley Museum lobby inside Schembechler Hall, Michigan's on-campus football headquarters. Defensive back Mike Sainristil had planted the flag on the block "O" at midfield.

The display also includes a large photo of Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett carrying the flag, captioned by the famous Bo Schembechler line: "Those who stay will be champions." The image is flanked by signs showing Michigan's 2021 and 2022 Big Ten championships. Michigan's consecutive wins over Ohio State propelled it to league titles and its first-ever College Football Playoff appearances. The team had lost nine consecutive games in Columbus before last year's victory.

"I love it, love seeing that," offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore told reporters Tuesday. "I think about that game every day, think about every moment. When you walk in the building, you see it as soon as you walk in. Obviously, you see all the things about the rivalry and what it is, and you think about that every day. It's constantly on my mind, it's constantly on the players' minds and we're all preparing for it."

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh hinted at keeping the flag soon after it was planted in Columbus. During a conference call with the media before the Big Ten championship game, Harbaugh said, "I want to get that flag and put it in our museum."

Now he has.

"It's really cool," defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told reporters of the flag display. "That's what makes college football special is rivalries and the ability to enjoy those moments and enjoy the significance of those wins."

Michigan will aim for its first three-game winning streak against Ohio State since 1995 to 1997 when it hosts the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. They will be hosting recruits at their spring game this weekend.