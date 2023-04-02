Nick Saban and Alabama never rest on their collective laurels on the recruiting trail.

On the heels of pulling in ESPN's top class for 2023 and sitting fifth in ESPN's initial 2024 class rankings, Saban secured a commitment from highly regarded 2025 offensive lineman Mason Short on Sunday.

Short, a 6-foot-5, 302-pound offensive tackle from Evans High School (Georgia), is a 2025 Under Armour All-American.

Since 2020, 12 ESPN 300 offensive linemen have signed with Alabama -- including four in the 2023 cycle, headlined by Southeast Polk High School (Iowa) offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (No. 10 overall, No. 2 OT).

Short and Saraland High School (Alabama) wide receiver Ryan Williams are the first two commits for the Crimson Tide's 2025 recruiting class.