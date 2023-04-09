Ohio State has had no issues recruiting top-tier offensive players under Ryan Day, and the staff continued its success Saturday when quarterback Air Noland announced his commitment to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season.

A 6-foot-3, 195-pound pocket passer from Fairburn, Georgia, Noland had a top seven of Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M before his commitment. Ohio State had only officially offered Noland a scholarship April 1, but the coaches had been in communication with him before the offer.

The coaches had deliberated on Noland and had a spot to fill after losing a commitment from Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class, in December. The Buckeyes needed a signal-caller and now have Noland in the class to fill the void.

As a junior, Noland had 4,095 yards passing with 55 touchdowns to four interceptions. He also rushed for 156 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buckeyes have been on a tear since the beginning of March, adding six commitments. With Noland on board, Ohio State now has four ESPN 300 commitments and nine total commitments with eight on the offensive side of the ball.