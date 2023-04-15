Caleb Etienne, Oklahoma State's starting left tackle left season, announced Friday that he will enter the transfer portal when it re-opens on Saturday.

Etienne was one of two offensive players to start every game for Oklahoma State. The 6-7, 330-pound senior was a junior college transfer in 2021, starting three games while preserving a redshirt.

The Cowboys have been hit hard by portal departures, losing 16 scholarship players in the offseason -- including four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss, starting running back Dominic Richardson to Baylor and two of their leading receivers, Bryson Green (Wisconsin) and John Paul Richardson (TCU). Linebacker Mason Cobb, OSU's leading tackler, departed for USC.

Oklahoma State signed 13 players out of the portal to replace them, including De'Zhaun Stribling, Washington State's leading receiver, and Alan Bowman, a transfer quarterback from Michigan.

The NCAA added transfer portal windows for the 2022-23 year to try to put guardrails on when players could enter the portal. There is now a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 and a second 15-day window that runs from April 15 to April 30.