On the first day of the spring transfer portal window, Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander told ESPN that he is planning to enter his name in the portal.

On3 reported the news first, and Alexander became the first big name to announce his intentions to transfer in this spring period.

He was the No. 56 ranked prospect in the 2022 class and the No. 5 defensive tackle, and he chose Georgia over nearly every major program in the country.

Alexander played 163 defensive snaps as a true freshman this past season and had 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

The IMG Academy product was one of 16 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2022 cycle for Georgia, and one of four ESPN 300 defensive linemen.

The Dawgs are losing Jalen Carter to the NFL in the middle of the defensive line, but they still have depth at the position with Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue. Once Alexander officially enters his name into the transfer portal, he will be the 12th Georgia player to enter since December 2022.