ATHENS, Ga. -- The University of Georgia introduced Boom, their new 10-month-old English bulldog as Uga XI during a pregame ceremony at Sanford Stadium prior to the Bulldogs' spring game Saturday afternoon.

The "transfer of power" as it was described in the stadium, was given as Uga X's collar was taken off, and placed on Boom to a roar of cheers and "BOOOOM!" from the crowd in Athens.

Here comes the BOOM 💥



Welcome to Sanford Stadium UGA XI.#GoDawgs | #GDay pic.twitter.com/3OxmySZpet — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 15, 2023

Uga X, also known as "Que," goes into retirement as the winningest mascot in Georgia history. Que debuted in 2015, and the Bulldogs were 91-18 during his tenure, including back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships.

Que passed Uga VI (1999-2008) as the winningest pooch in Georgia's history.

Per the school, the current line of solid white English bulldogs began with UGA I, "Hood's Ole Dan," born on Dec. 2, 1955, in Columbus, Georgia.