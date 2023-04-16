Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning on his property.

The crash occurred at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office, a day after the Buckeyes had their spring game.

"Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property," Ohio State said in a statement on Sunday. "According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening."

Hartline, 36, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in January after finding success as their wide receivers coach, took to Twitter to alleviate worries and to thank people for showing their concern.

I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.



I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡 — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 16, 2023

Hartline became Ohio State's wide receivers coach in 2018; he has helped sign 15 ESPN 300 receivers since 2019.

Former Buckeye receivers Garrett Wilson (10th), the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year, and Chris Olave (11th) went back-to-back in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to the Jets and Saints, respectively. Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be a high first-round pick later this month.

Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (No. 13 overall) and Mylan Graham (No. 46 overall) have committed to be a part of the Buckeyes' 2024 class, which ESPN currently has ranked second, only behind Georgia.