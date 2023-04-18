Take a look back at some of the best plays from the Florida State Seminoles' 2022 football season. (3:21)

ESPN 300 tight end Landen Thomas made a big announcement Monday, flipping his commitment from Georgia to Florida State.

Thomas is the No. 48 prospect overall in the 2024 class, according to ESPN's rankings, and the No. 7-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia. He's a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, and this isn't the first time he has committed to the Seminoles.

Thomas originally committed to Florida State in April 2021 but decommitted that October after receiving an offer from Georgia. He continued to take in more scholarship offers, then committed to the Dawgs in July 2022.

He had been committed to Georgia since July, but recently took a visit to Florida State and flipped back to the Seminoles.

Thomas gives Florida State five ESPN 300 commitments in the 2024 cycle, along with running back Kameron Davis, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and receivers Tawaski Abrams and Camdon Frier.

The Seminoles have seen an uptick in recruiting and within the transfer portal, as coach Mike Norvell already has as many ESPN 300 commits in this current class as he signed in 2023, and just two fewer than the program signed in 2022.