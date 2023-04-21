Cornerback Storm Duck has entered the transfer portal for the second time in five months.

Duck had played four seasons at North Carolina, earning second-team All-ACC honors for 2022. He entered the transfer portal during the winter window and transferred to Penn State.

He played in all 12 games this past season as a corner for the Tar Heels and had three interceptions along with 46 tackles. When he entered the portal in the winter, Duck was sought after by quite a few programs and was the No. 14 player in ESPN's rankings.

His decision to choose the Nittany Lions was considered an important pickup for coach James Franklin and Penn State's defense. Duck was tasked with replacing cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is leaving for the NFL.

Duck participated in winter and spring activities for Penn State before deciding to find a new destination.