The University of Oklahoma unveiled a statue of former quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray this weekend ahead of the Sooners' annual spring game.

Murray and his family were in Norman for the festivities, which began Friday night in Oklahoma City where the statue was revealed during an event at a hotel.

The statue depicts Murray, helmetless, in a throwing motion, complete with the patented headband he wore in college. Murray, the Sooners' seventh Heisman winner, had his statue added alongside the other winners, who include good friend and former teammate Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford, Jason White, Billy Sims, Steve Owens and Billy Vessels.

A contingent of Cardinals coaches, including new head coach Jonathan Gannon, along with general manager Monti Ossenfort were in Norman on Saturday. The statue was moved from Oklahoma City to its home on the Oklahoma campus. Joining Gannon and Ossenfort were offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, quarterback's coach Israel Woolfork and offensive quality control coach Connor Senger.

Also in attendance were current Sooners coach Brent Venables and former coach Bob Stoops.