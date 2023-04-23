Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was hospitalized Saturday night following a "medical event" while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State, his alma mater, the Beavers announced.

Barnes, who played basketball at Fresno State, was at the school to receive an award. Oregon State in a statement did not specify Barnes' condition, but university president Jayathi Murthy said she's grateful for the care Barnes is receiving.

"Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time."

Barnes, 60, has been Oregon State's athletic director since December 2016, after previous stops as AD at Pitt and Utah State. He also served as athletic director at Eastern Washington and Humboldt State earlier in his career.