Former Texas wide receiver Brenen Thompson announced on Monday that he is transferring to rival Oklahoma.

The speedy receiver entered the transfer portal on April 15, when the spring transfer window opened and decided to leave the Longhorns program. He was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2022 class, ranked No. 143 overall, out of Spearman High School in Spearman, Texas, and originally chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Thompson was a track star in high school, as well, and was lauded for his speed on the football field. He played in nine games for Texas this past season, and while he displayed his signature speed, he had just one reception for 32 yards.

He'll have three years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma, and he's adding to an already impressive transfer haul for the Sooners.

Coach Brent Venables and his staff have added Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony, Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse and tight ends Austin Stogner and Blake Smith on offense. On the defensive side, Venables brought in Indiana star freshman linebacker Dasan McCullough, Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Trace Ford and Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson Jr. among others.