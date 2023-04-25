Michigan has built up recruiting momentum after its successful 2022 season and is continuing to reap the benefits in the 2024 cycle. On Tuesday, the Wolverines added ESPN 300 tight end Brady Prieskorn to its class, the No. 92 prospect overall.

He's an in-state recruit out of Rochester Hills, Michigan, and a 6-foot-6, 215-pound recruit that chose the Wolverines over offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Penn State and others.

His commitment gives Michigan eight ESPN 300 recruits in the 2024 class, which is two more than the program signed in the 2023 cycle.

Prior to the 2022 class, Michigan had put together highly ranked recruiting classes but weren't able to crack the top five in the class rankings despite the on-field successes. Coach Jim Harbaugh was able to sign the No. 6-ranked classes in 2016 and 2017 in his first two seasons with the Wolverines, the No. 8 classes in 2019 and 2022 and three of his other classes were ranked outside the Top 10.

That has changed, however, in this 2024 cycle, as Michigan was sitting at No. 3 overall in the class rankings prior to Prieskorn's commitment. The Wolverines trail Georgia and rival Ohio State for the top spot and are on a path to put together the best recruiting class under Harbaugh.

Prieskorn is now the second-highest-ranked commit in the class behind quarterback Jadyn Davis, who pledged to Michigan in March. Davis is the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and has put on his recruiting hat for the Wolverines, trying to add even more talent to the class.

They are joined by running back Jordan Marshall, safety Jacob Oden, linebacker Mason Curtis, offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Luke Hamilton and tight end Hogan Hansen as the ESPN 300 commits for Michigan.