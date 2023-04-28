Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games for the Huskers last season after transferring from Texas, again entered the portal Friday as a graduate transfer.

Thompson was very limited during spring practice after offseason shoulder surgery. He began the 2022 season as Nebraska's starter and had 2,407 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, who started 23 games for the Yellow Jackets, emerged as a likely starter for Nebraska this spring.

Thompson, who earned his master's degree at Nebraska and will be entering his sixth college season this fall, has dealt with several injuries, including a dislocated and torn thumb while playing for the Longhorns.

He started 10 games for Texas in 2021, finishing his UT career with 2,422 passing yards and 30 touchdowns before transferring to Nebraska. Thompson was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2017 class.