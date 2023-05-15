Cornerback Nikko Reed, who led Colorado in interceptions last season, is transferring to Oregon, he announced Monday.

Reed, who started 13 games and appeared in 24 in his Colorado career, entered the portal April 15, kicking off a major exodus of Buffaloes players during the second transfer window.

He had two interceptions last fall for the Buffaloes while recording 7 pass breakups, 34 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Reed appeared in 12 games as a freshman in 2021, recording an interception and eight tackles.