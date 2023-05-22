Jaden Hullaby, a former football player at both New Mexico and Texas has died, both schools announced on social media on Monday.

A relative of Hullaby posted on social media on Sunday that he'd been missing since Friday and the family couldn't "track any of his devices." He'd last been spotted in Dallas and there's been no official word on his cause of death.

Hullaby played the 2022 season at New Mexico, where he played both tight end and running back. He'd been recruited to Texas in 2020 and appeared in two games there that season. He redshirted in 2021 at Texas before transferring.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian sad in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

Hullaby, who hailed from Dallas, graduated from Mansfield Timberview High school and attended Bishop Dunne in Dallas as a junior in high school, where he won a state title.

He caught two passes for 44 yards for New Mexico last year and had 59 yards on 13 carries. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season at UNM.