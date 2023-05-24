Georgia senior receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding by Athens-Clarke County Police on Tuesday, marking the fourth driving-related arrest by a Bulldogs football player in the offseason.

Rosemy-Jacksaint, from Pompano Beach, Florida, posted $2,000 bond and was released within an hour after being charged with the pair of misdemeanors.

In March, star defensive lineman Jalen Carter, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. Carter allegedly was racing Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy in January when LeCroy crashed, killing her and offensive lineman Devin Willock.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was also charged with reckless driving and street racing in a separate incident earlier in January.

Receiver De'Nylon Morrissette was charged in May with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and Class D license restrictions.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in March that police met with the team about the dangers of street racing last summer.

Smart told reporters the issue is "not to be taken lightly."

"I think our guys understand that and we continue to educate them and we'll continue to do all we can as a university to make sure they behave and do that in a proper way," he said.