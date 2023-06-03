Ole Miss added a big piece to its passing game as wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, a two-time all-conference selection at UTSA, is set to transfer to the school.

Franklin, who announced his destination Saturday on social media, tied for second nationally in touchdown receptions (15) and was seventh in total receptions (93) while finishing with 1,137 receiving yards.

UTSA's all-time leading receiver entered the transfer portal April 28. He also eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and will bring 3,349 career receiving yards and 37 touchdowns to the Ole Miss offense.

I Reached Every Goal Had To Write Another List! #HottyToddy 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/wz8WJ55lxg — 💤 (@ZakhariFranklin) June 3, 2023

Ole Miss has been active in the portal this winter and spring. The team added two transfer quarterbacks in Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders, a former All-Big 12 selection, and LSU's Walker Howard, an ESPN top-50 national recruit in 2022. Franklin is the second All-Conference USA receiver to transfer to Ole Miss, joining Louisiana Tech's Tre Harris.

The Rebels return starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, a USC transfer, but lost top wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath to the NFL. Franklin will enter a group featuring Harris and seniors Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade.