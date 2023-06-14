Paul Finebaum reacts to the SEC deciding to stick to an 8-game conference schedule after a vote at the league meetings. (2:07)

Every SEC team will play conference newcomers Oklahoma or Texas in 2024, and the Longhorns will renew their contentious rivalry with Texas A&M for the first time since 2011.

The SEC released its 2024 football schedule on Wednesday night, which features several notable matchups, including Alabama at Georgia, Georgia at Texas and Oklahoma at LSU.

Last month, the SEC voted to eliminate divisions and approved a temporary eight-game conference schedule to be played in 2024.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who has hinted at his preference for a nine-game schedule, said that the league will continue exploring scheduling options for 2025 and beyond.

A long-term eight-game conference schedule would likely include only one permanent opponent, keeping alive annual rivalries like Alabama-Auburn and Florida-Georgia, while diluting other meaningful rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee, Auburn-Georgia and Ole Miss-LSU.

The 2024 slate of games announced on Wednesday keeps all of those rivalry games intact for the time being.

Oklahoma-Texas, which is also known as the Red River Rivalry, will continue with the game to be played in Dallas.

The Sooners will host Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina and will have road trips to LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri.

The Longhorns will host Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky and will have road trips to Texas A&M, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

The complete SEC schedule with dates will be announced later this year.

Opponents were determined by factoring in tradition and overall schedule strength, which was based on each school's conference winning percentage since 2012.

Alabama and Georgia will meet for only the fifth regular-season matchup in the past 20 years.

The two programs have combined to win five of the past eight college football national championships, but they last met in the regular season during the 2020 season when SEC schools played a 10-game all-league schedule because of COVID-19. The programs have faced each other five times over the past six seasons, but four of those matchups came in either the SEC championship game or the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Texas and Texas A&M will face one another for the first time since the Aggies left for the SEC in 2012. The Longhorns won the first ever meeting in 1894 and lead the overall series 76-37-5.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.