Coach Billy Napier and Florida had a very active day on the recruiting trail Saturday, nearly doubling their number of ESPN 300 commits.

On the same day the program saw 2025 ESPN 300 quarterback Austin Simmons, who had been committed since April 4, decommit to Mississippi and then reclassify to 2023, Napier secured pledges from four players for 2024, including three 2024 ESPN 300 prospects.

Inside linebacker Aaron Chiles Jr., the No. 63 overall prospect and the No. 2 ILB, is the highest-ranked player of the quartet that committed on Saturday, bolstering a class that ESPN had ranked 11th. Chiles, a product of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (Maryland), decided on Florida over a pair of Big Ten schools, Michigan and in-state Maryland.

Tight end Amir Jackson (No. 102 overall), defensive end Amaris Williams (No. 279 overall) and defensive tackle Nasir Johnson of Dublin High School (Georgia) round out the Gators' four new commits.

Chiles recorded 74 tackles with 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a junior last year. Jackson, who attends Portal High School (Georgia), committed while on his official visit to Gainesville and bypassed offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Miami.

Williams, who had 65 tackles and 18 sacks last fall for Clinton High School (North Carolina), also considered Penn State and Tennessee.

Florida now has seven ESPN 300 pledges for the 2024 cycle.