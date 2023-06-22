Colorado coach Deion Sanders will not need his left foot amputated at this time, although he's set for a procedure Friday to relieve clots in both of his legs.

Sanders said in a video Thursday that there's "no talk of amputation" for his left foot despite significant blood flow issues. The 55-year-old, set to begin his first season at Colorado, recently had a meeting with his medical team where amputating the foot was presented as a potential outcome. Sanders' meeting with doctors aired as part of "Thee Pregame Show" on YouTube. During the meeting, he said he had no feeling on the bottom of his foot.

"The doctors were just telling me, worst comes to worst, this was going to happen," Sanders said in Thursday's video. "But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left."

While coaching Jackson State in 2021, Jackson was hospitalized after complications from surgery to repair a dislocated toe. He experienced blood clots, missed three games and underwent several more surgeries, including the removal of two toes.

Sanders said Thursday that his doctors want to straighten two of the remaining toes on his foot but can't operate until blood flow is restored. If Friday's procedure is successful, Sanders could then have his toes repaired.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer thanked those who have sent prayers and good wishes. Sanders is set to coach his first game at Colorado on Sept. 2 at TCU.

"You've got to understand: I ain't going nowhere, because we coming," he said. "I'm just trying to get all this straight, so when I walk that sideline and I talk my talk, I can walk my walk."