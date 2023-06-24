Four-star cornerback Bryce West committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

West (No. 27 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300), who attends Glenville High School in Cleveland, pledged to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes while on his official visit to Columbus this weekend. He previously took official visits to Michigan and USC earlier this month.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton would have a second top-five cornerback in as many years to work with in West (No. 4 CB in 2024), joining Jermaine Mathews (No. 5 CB in 2023).

West becomes the 10th ESPN 300 prospect for Ohio State's 2024 class, which is tied with Oregon for second most in the country. ESPN has the Buckeyes' class ranked third, behind Georgia and Michigan. West is the second-highest-ranked recruit in the class following Chaminade Madonna Prep School (Florida) wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (No. 13 overall in 2024).

The 6-foot, 185-pound West intercepted four passes and didn't allow a touchdown for a Glenville team that went 15-0 and won a state championship in 2022. Next season, he'll enter a cornerback room in Columbus that features no upperclassmen. Redshirt sophomore Denzel Burke is the team's leading returning corner with 34 tackles (24 solo) and five pass breakups.

Ohio State's pass defense (184 YPG) finished fifth in the Big Ten last season but saw former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throw for 398 yards in the Bulldogs' 42-41 victory in the Peach Bowl.