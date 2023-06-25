Colorado coach Deion Sanders provides an update about his upcoming medical procedures for his left foot. (2:08)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders had successful surgery on Friday to fix blood clots in both of his legs, according to an Instagram post from his fiancée, Tracey Edmonds.

The school had no official comment.

Edmonds posted a picture of Sanders, 55, sitting up in his hospital bed, smiling with two thumbs up. Following the surgery, she wrote: "We declare.. God has #CoachPrime @deionsanders covered today! Thank you so much Fam for all your prayers!!"

Sanders, who is entering his first season at Colorado, recently had a meeting with his medical team where amputating his foot was discussed as a potential outcome. His conversation with doctors aired as part of "Thee Pregame Show" on YouTube.

During the meeting, Sanders said he had no feeling on the bottom of his foot.

"The doctors were just telling me, worst comes to worst, this was going to happen," Sanders said in Thursday's video. "But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left."

During his time at Jackson State, Sanders was hospitalized in 2021 following complications from surgery to repair a dislocated toe. He experienced blood clots, missed three games and ultimately had two toes amputated. Sanders said Thursday his doctors want to straighten two of the remaining toes on his foot but can't do it until blood flow is restored.

Sanders will coach his first game at Colorado on Sept. 2 at TCU.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.